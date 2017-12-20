Wintry mix in the Stateline Thursday

A complicated winter storm system continues to track across the Plains and will arrive in the Midwest Thursday morning. In the Stateline, we will see a combination of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet throughout the day on Thursday. Click here to learn more about how these different types of winter precipitation form.

Snow may start as early as 6 AM on Thursday, but activity will increase into the afternoon. While temperatures are still cold in the morning, snow and sleet are possible. As we get into the late morning and midday hours, temperatures will slowly warm above freezing. As this happens, we will see a period of rain mixed with snow. Once the sun goes down and temperatures drop back below freezing, freezing rain will be a possibility. A chance for snow and freezing drizzle will continue overnight and into Friday morning. Snow will then wrap up mid-morning on Friday. The rest of Friday looks cloudy, but dry.

While not much is anticipated in terms of snow accumulation, light ice accumulation is possible tomorrow. The main area of concern for ice accumulation stretches from I-88 north into Wisconsin, and from the Iowa border east to the Chicago suburbs. Be prepared to encounter slick roads and slowed travel conditions. This will also mean slippery walking conditions. Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes may be impacted.

You can use our Interactive Radar to track the storm.

Drive safe!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp