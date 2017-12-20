4 Types of Winter Precipitation

With a complicated storm system approaching the Midwest, we will experience a mixture of winter weather starting Thursday and continuing into Friday.

There are four types of winter precipitation. While all forms start as snow way up in the clouds, what reaches the ground can either be snow, sleet, freezing rain, or regular rain. The type of precipitation we see at the surface depends on the temperatures in the atmosphere from the clouds, down to the ground.

SNOW - Snow occurs when the atmosphere is "cold" all the way from the clouds to the surface. Since the snow is always in air that is below 32 degrees, the flakes remain frozen.

RAIN - The other side of the spectrum is "warm" air throughout the atmosphere. Snow melts into rain droplets once entering air that is above freezing. When the air is warm enough all the way down to the surface, plain rain reaches the ground.

The other two forms of winter precipitation are sleet and freezing rain. These two types are similar in that liquid raindrops fall into a cold layer of air and then freeze. The difference between the two is the thickness of the warm air layer in the atmosphere.

SLEET - For sleet to occur, flakes enter a thin warm layer of air, enough to cause melting. Beneath the warm layer is a thicker cold layer of air. This causes the partially melted snow to refreeze into ice pellets. Sleet is often confused with hail because both are forms of frozen precipitation, but sleet and hail form in different ways and at different times of the year. Sleet forms in winter storms, while hail forms in thunderstorms during the spring, summer, and fall. Hail forms and grows in the strong updraft of a thunderstorm cell and eventually falls back to Earth when the hailstones grow too heavy.

FREEZING RAIN - In the case of freezing rain, the warm layer is thicker than with sleet. The snow melts and falls like rain, but then freezes on contact with surfaces colder than 32 degrees, like roads, trees, and power lines. Since freezing rain is not freezing until it reaches the surfaces, it falls like regular rain. Sleet may sound more hazardous because ice pellets bounce off objects, but that is not the case. Freezing rain is by far the most dangerous because it forms a layer of ice or glaze on surfaces. It only takes a thin layer of ice to cause major headaches on the roads. A few tenths of an inch of ice can bring down power lines and cause power outages.

Plan ahead for transitional weather conditions and also icy or slippery conditions at times.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp