OSF St. Anthony's Carynski receives national recognition

A member of a local hospital is getting some national recognition.

Paula Carynski is the president at OSF St. Anthony's and she was named to Becker's Hospital Review's Annual list of 130 women who are executives at hospitals across the nation.

Carynski was named president in 2013 but has been with OSF since 1985.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it. There certainly are it's challenges but more importantly the rewards that I receive from taking care of people and taking care of community members within our region, it's a great reward."

Before her appointment as president - Carynski served as Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer for 14 years.

