Electrical issue causes garage fire in Belvidere

Belvidere Fire responded to call for a garage fire going up late Tuesday night.

It happened just after midnight on the 1400 block of Union Ave.

Officials report a neighbor noticed the fire from the garage and ran over to alert everyone in the house.

However, no one was home at the time so no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Belvidere Fire arrived on scene within five minutes of the call and had the fire contained within 20 minutes.

Officials say the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and unintentional.

The damage to the garage is estimated at $6,000.