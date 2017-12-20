AME breaks ground on new expansion, hopes to add jobs

A local manufacturing company breaks ground on a new addition in Rockford, hoping to bring up to 100 jobs to the area.

Advanced Machine and Engineering Company or AME is building a 30,000 square foot expansion. The company makes machine tool parts and distributes them around the world. With this addition, company leaders hope to increase their output and also add manufacturing jobs to the Stateline.

"We believe in investing in Rockford, and we believe in providing the jobs to sustain our success over the next few decades," AME CEO Dietmer Goeloner said.

The total expansion with new tools will cost AME roughly $5 million.