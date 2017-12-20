Rockford Police make multiple drug related arrests

Rockford Police made four arrests in a drug and weapons bust in Rockford today.

The four men include 21-year-old Jaleel Lake, 24-year-old Charles Gary Junior, 19-year-old Corey Robinson and 22-year-old Demarcus Belcher. The four men were found when police searched a property near the 14-hundred block of Magnolia street after receiving complaints of drug activity.

Inside the property, police found 12 adults, marijuana and two stolen guns. Lake and Robinson face possession of stolen firearm charges. Gary Junior and Belcher face drug dealing charges.