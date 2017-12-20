John Horton closer to clearing his name

John Horton was exonerated of a murder he didn't commit earlier this year when his cousin came forward and admitted to the crime. Ever since then, he has been on a mission to official wipe his name from the crime.



"I was innocent when i was 17 years old, I'm innocent as a 41 year old man. A certificate of innocence will be our best Christmas present, or new year's present." said Horton after court today.

Horton has been fighting for a certificate of innocence since he was exonerated.. Horton was convicted of shooting and killing a man in 1993 at a Rockford McDonald's. He served 23 years behind bars before Horton's lawyer says now he has to show the court he's innocent which may take a few months.

Horton says he can be patient as he enjoys freedoms he hasn't had in decades.

"To be home, first Christmas since I was 16 because I was locked up for Christmas when at 17 years old, I mean, it is, we do see a light and we'll run to it, walk towards it, crawl towards it, whatever it takes. " said Horton.

Horton heads back to court in February.