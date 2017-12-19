Byron, Milledgeville advance to Forreston semis

Byron and Milledgeville join Winnebago and Sterling Newman in Thursday's semifinals in the Forreston Holiday Tournament. Milledgeville knocked off Pearl City in Tuesday's quarterfinals, 60-45.
Byron took care of business against Eastland, winning 66-42.
That sets up semifinal games featuring Winnebago vs. Sterling Newman at 6:30, followed by Byron vs. Milledgeville.
