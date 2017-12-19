Byron, Milledgeville advance to Forreston semis - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Byron, Milledgeville advance to Forreston semis

Posted:
FORRESTON (WREX) -

Byron and Milledgeville join Winnebago and Sterling Newman in Thursday's semifinals in the Forreston Holiday Tournament. Milledgeville knocked off Pearl City in Tuesday's quarterfinals, 60-45.

Byron took care of business against Eastland, winning 66-42.

That sets up semifinal games featuring Winnebago vs. Sterling Newman at 6:30, followed by Byron vs. Milledgeville.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.