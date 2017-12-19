Belvidere Police search for two wanted men

Belvidere Police need your help finding two men.

The first is Blake Thompson. He's wanted on aggravated DUI charges. Thompson is 46 years old, 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

The second man is Robert Weeks. Weeks is wanted for driving with a revoked license. He's 53 years old and is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds. Weeks has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen either of these men, you should call Belvidere Police.