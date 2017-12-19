Belvidere Police search for two wanted men - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Belvidere Police search for two wanted men

Blake E. Thompson, 46 Blake E. Thompson, 46
Robert W. Weeks, 53 Robert W. Weeks, 53
BELVIDERE (WREX) -

Belvidere Police need your help finding two men. 

The first is Blake Thompson. He's wanted on aggravated DUI charges. Thompson is 46 years old, 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. 

The second man is Robert Weeks. Weeks is wanted for driving with a revoked license. He's 53 years old and is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds. Weeks has brown hair and blue eyes. 

If you have seen either of these men, you should call Belvidere Police. 

