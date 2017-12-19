Local Narcan training program struggles to get people to show up

More than a hundred people have died from drug overdoses this year in Winnebago County according to the coroner's office...

And that number is expected to rise.

"People expect it to be the homeless person on the street this is a problem through all cultures," said Hanne Reiger, a trainer with Hope Over Addiction.

Hope Over Addiction is trying to help by offering free Narcan training.

Narcan is the drug used to revive someone who is suffering from an opioid overdose.

But there's a big problem, the group says people aren't showing up for the classes.

It's very disappointing, I mean this is free training, this is free medication.

On Tuesday night, three people signed up to take the course. Not one of them showed up. Two other people did end up coming to the class who did not sign up.

Since Hope Over Addiction started offering these state-funded classes back in November, only 20 people have gone through the training. Their goal per month was roughly triple that.

"The more people that have knowledge, the more people that understand what's going on, maybe we can break the stigma," said Reiger.

If more people don't start signing up, the group says it may risk canceling classes in the future.

"If people don't come out and support it then unfortunately we will lose funding. The more people that come we show good numbers, we'll be able to continue this," said Narcan trainer Phil Nevded.

While that's a concern down the road, trainers say the most important thing right now is getting more people equipped to possibly save a life.

"This could be somebody who works in an office building, a factory, you don't know the people you work with as well as you think you do, so you just don't know when you're going to need it," said Reiger.

To enroll in a Narcan training class or to learn more about Hope Over Addiction, click here.