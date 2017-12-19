Rockford nursing home in need of volunteers

A nursing home is struggling after losing dozens of volunteers at its auxiliary.

The auxiliary at River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford used to have up to 60 volunteers a week.

Now that number is down to six. Because of the drop, it can't open some of the shops available to residents on certain days because there's no one around to work in them.

The president of the auxiliary says it's not asking for all of someone's time, just a little bit to help.

"You feel good because you just see the smile on their faces when they find a certain something that they really, really want. A piece of jewelry or a stuffed animal or whatever. And it just, it makes you feel good about yourself," said Barbara Hodges.

If you'd like to volunteer, just call this number: 815-921-9200