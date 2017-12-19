Alpine Hills to open Thursday

For any snow lovers waiting to hit the slopes, the wait is almost over.
The Snow Park at Alpine Hills is opening for the season this Thursday, weather permitting.
The park offers mountains of fun without having to drive out of town. The slopes are divided into a tubing hill and a hill for snowboarders. A snow maker is on sight to make snow for when mother nature doesn't bring any of the white stuff to the region.
