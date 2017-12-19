Police looking for man who attempted to kill Rockford woman

Rockford Police need the public's help finding a man accused of breaking into a home early this morning and trying to kill a woman inside.

31-year-old Jemarcus Brady is charged with attempted murder and home invasion. Police say at 2:45 a.m Tuesday morning, Brady broke into a home on the 500 block of Webster Avenue, and started firing a shotgun toward a 33-year-old woman inside. Three children were also inside the home at the time. Police say the woman was not shot, but was beaten by Brady and taken to the hospital.

If you see Brady or know where he is, you're being asked to call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.