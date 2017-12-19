Cliffbreakers Hotel and Conference Center shows off renovations

A Rockford hotel and conference center is getting a multi-million dollar facelift.
Today 13 News got a look inside Cliffbreakers.
The hotel, along the Rock River, has been under renovation since August. With 10 weddings booked for next year already, owners say the focus is on creating a wedding venue that is more classic in nature to preserve the hotel's history.
"The chairs are going to be high-backed, elegant, luxurious chairs,"Cliffbreakers Hospitality Consultant, Kimberley Nosko said.
"The china silver glass that we are choosing is going to reflect a nod to returning to fine dining."
The event center is expected to be done by January and the hotel will be complete by next spring.
