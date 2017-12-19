UPDATE: Loves Park man killed in crash near Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Coroner says the man who died in a wreck in Rockford is a 31-year-old from Loves Park.

The man's name will not be released until the family is notified.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

UPDATE: Investigators say a man has died in a wreck near the Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford. They are not yet releasing his name. Three cars were involved in the deadly wreck. Investigators say the man who died was turning left into the conservatory when a person driving a Dodge crashed into him. The impact of that collision sent both cars crashing into a third car. Investigators say they're not sure why the crash happened at this point. The people in the other two vehicles had minor injuries.

UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 13 WREX that the crash near the Nicholas Conservatory has claimed the life of at least one person.

Details of the crash are still very limited at this time, but it appears that three cars were involved in the collision in front of the Nicholas Conservatory.

A crash has caused major traffic delays on Illinois Route 251 Tuesday evening prompting Rockford Police to tell people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Details are limited on the crash at this time, but traffic delays have been seen from Auburn Street southbound to the Whitman Street bridge.

The stretch from Auburn Street to Ethel Avenue is closed at this time.

