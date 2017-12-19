Wichman steps down as Freeport coach

Aaron Wichman stepped down as the Freeport High School head football coach after seven seasons on the job. Wichman guided the Pretzels to an 18-45 record over that time span.
Freeport has not had a winning season since 2004. Wichman says he may not be done coaching, but felt it was time for a change. In his time as coach, Wichman has helped several players earn college scholarships to play football at the next level, including Steve McShane and Zeke Vandenburgh at the FCS level.
