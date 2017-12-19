Rockford airport sees 1 billion pounds in landed cargo weight

Rockford's airport saw a 48 percent increase in landed weight over calendar year 2016 with 1 billion pounds of landed cargo making its way to RFD, according to officials at the airport.



RFD saw a 51. 4 percent increase from October 2017 to November 2017. That's thanks to ABX and UPS increasing their day-to-day and seasonal operations out of RFD in 2017, the airport says.



"We are very pleased with our November cargo numbers and are anticipating one of our biggest increases ever for year's end," said Mike Dunn, RFD Executive Director. "We are continuously seeking cargo and passenger partnerships and will continue to be aggressive heading in to 2018."



The airport notes nearly 2,300 jobs became available at RFD because of the increase in cargo activity. UPS announced in September it would hire 2,000 positions to support holiday volume. Meanwhile Pinnacle Logistics, an aviation cargo warehousing operation, added five additional daily flights in November, which created an additional 300 jobs.