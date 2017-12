CherryVale Mall will implement its Youth Escort Policy for a few weekdays following Christmas Day.



Enforcement periods will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 27, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 28. These days are in addition to the ongoing Friday and Saturday enforcements.



The policy states that any visitor under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older.



