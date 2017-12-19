Mother, 2 children victims of home invasion

Rockford Police say a woman and her two children are victims of a violent home invasion.



It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Webster Avenue.



Police say an armed suspect entered the home and fired shots. Nobody was shot as a result of the gunfire, but the woman sustained other injuries. She was transported to a local hospital. The children were not injured in the incident, according to police.



Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rockford Police at 779-500-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.