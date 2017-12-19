CherryVale Mall youth escort service

CherryVale Mall plans to implement a 'Youth Escort Policy' starting on December 26th at 8 a.m. until closing at 9 p.m., as well as December 27th and 28th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Those three days are in addition to the current, and ongoing Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to close policy.
As a reminder, the policy says any visitor under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older.
You can view full policy details here: http://www.shopcherryvalemall.com/content/Security
