Father Encouragement Project wraps presents for 225 children in need

Hundreds of children in Rockford won't go without presents this Christmas. That's thanks to the generosity of people across Rockford.

Dozens of volunteers wrapped gifts headed to children in need. The Fatherhood Encouragement Project set a big goal this year--to buy presents for 225 kids in need for the holidays. All those kids are from the Blackhawk Housing Complex.

Volunteers wrapped hundreds of presents Monday night at police District 2 headquarters, where officers were also on hand to help. The Fatherhood Encouragement Project adopts kids every year to give presents to but this was the first year it's take on this many.

"To be honest, the 225 kids we completely stepped out in faith and we just said 'hey, we're going to do this and we're going to make a commitment to this and we had no idea how that was going to happen', and here we are, all 225 kids were adopted," Fatherhood Encouragement Project Founder Dan Petrie said.

Petrie says the goal next year is to adopt all the children who live in housing developments in Rockford.