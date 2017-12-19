Rockford man shot in late night drive by

A Rockford man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Monday night.

Rockford Police say it happened just after midnight on South Mulford Road near Newburg Road.

Police say the 22-year-old victim told officers he was riding in a car when someone in another car fired a gun at him.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored passenger car, bring driven by a black male, wearing a dark colored, hooded sweatshirt/jacket.

Police say the man's injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.

