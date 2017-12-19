Beloit Police Department looking to add body cameras

Body cameras are coming to every single police officer in Beloit.

That announcement came tonight from the chief of police David Zibolski. He plans for every officer to have a body camera by mid January. Officers have taken part in a pilot body camera program since this summer.

Zibolski says having the cameras is a benefit to both the community and the officers.

"It really shows I think in large part that what the officers are doing on the street is the right thing and they're making good decisions, and I think it helps illuminates that with the public as well. Certainly we want to hold them accountable." Said Zibolski

Zibolski says officers have a choice of a variety of ways to wear their camera such as on eyeglasses or directly on their uniform.