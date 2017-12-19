Chicago Rockford Airport preparing to remove snow from runways

If you're worried about a potential delay in flights out of Chicago Rockford International Airport for the holiday and rest of the season can take a deep breath. RFD says they're prepared to handle runway clearing in the event of a snowstorm.

Surrounding roads are also included in the plan should snow fall. Before the first snowflakes of the season fall, officials say they make bids for salt and chemicals months in advance and fix equipment in preparation for next year once winter ends.

Officials at RFD say the dry weather our area has seen recently is a welcome sight this time of year. RFD crews say that last Monday's quick snow storm took nearly eight hours to clean up the airport runways.

