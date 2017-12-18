Rockford officer donates backpacks to Auburn High School students

It wasn't an iPhone or new shoes an Auburn High School student wanted this Christmas. It was a backpack.

Thanks to one kind Rockford officer, that student got her wish. She told her alderman she didn't have one, and was missing school work because she couldn't carry all of her class materials. He messaged an officer, and the next day, five backpacks were delivered to students at the school by Officer Thurmond. Alderman Logeman says its another way for kids in the area to see officers doing something good.