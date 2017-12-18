Rockford man sent to hospital after home invasion

A man is taken to the hospital after two masked suspects break into his home and shoved him to the floor before taking off with property.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of Logan Street, according to Rockford Police. The 21-year-old man who was home told officers two suspects with handguns kicked the front door in, forced him to the floor and took off with property. The man had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.