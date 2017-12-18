Rockford woman leads police on two county pursuit

A Rockford woman leads police on a pursuit through two counties.

41-year old Marilyn Fair was arrested Sunday after driving away from police in Stephenson County. The chase started westbound on U.S 20 near Lena and continued through Stockton. Jo Davies officials were able to lay stop sticks on Rt. 20 and South Evans Rd. stopping her car. She then jumped out and ran.

Police finally found her under a pile if leaves, Fair has been taken to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office.