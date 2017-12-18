City of Rockford moves forward on Amerock Hotel Project

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city is moving forward with the Amerock Hotel Project.
The official closing on the Amerock Hotel finished Friday and the final review wrapped up on Monday. At Monday's city council meeting, Mayor McNamara said there's not many top tier city's that don't have a downtown hotel.
The city also says construction on the new hotel and conference center is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.
