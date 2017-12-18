Rockford Finance Task Force presents recommendations to aldermen on fixing $10.2 million budget deficit

On Monday night Rockford's Finance Task Force gave Rockford aldermen a quick overview of the recommendations it has for the city on how it can balance a budget in light of a $10.2 million deficit. The recommendations range from reducing police and fire overtime, to implementing new fees, like a registration fee for city landlords.

If every recommendations is put into place, the task force says it will save the city just shy of $7 million, meaning aldermen would have to figure out how to make up for the remaining $3 million deficit. The task force says changes implemented by the state, including income tax distribution and change in revenue sources made the city short an extra $2.4 million. The task force is recommending the implementation of Home Rule, to help aldermen in future budget discussions.

"There are some tough decisions to be made on that list, the alternative is laying off staff or reducing services," says Rockford Finance Director Carrie Eklund. "So nobody wants to make that decision either."

Eklund says aldermen will vote on these recommendations in groups of about 10 or 15. They have until March 31st to pass a final budget. If you're interested in reading the full 75 recommendations, you can find that list in the agenda packet from Monday's meeting.