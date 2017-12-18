Winnebago, Newman Advance at Forreston Holiday Tournament

The 58th annual Forreston Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament saw last year's championship game participants advance to a semifinal rematch on Monday night.

Winnebago's 64-56 victory over Lena-Winslow and Sterling Newman's 82-46 win over Polo will bring the Indians and Comets together for a Thursday semifinal showdown for a spot in Friday's championship game. Winnebago and Newman have finished third or better in each of the last four Forreston tournaments.

Tuesday's second round games will feature Milledgeville against Pearl City at 6:00, followed by Byron against Eastland at 7:30.