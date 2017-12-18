Looming late week storm could affect early holiday travelers

If you are getting on the road to travel to your holiday destination before this weekend, keep a close eye on the forecast. A looming storm may slow you down and then some, depending on what direction you are heading.

The incoming storm is currently near Alaska and arrives in the Midwest on Thursday. Depending on the storm's track, wet weather looks to stay in the forecast for the Stateline between Thursday and Friday night.

The storm's path is still evolving, so the details may change as the week goes along. If you have plans to travel between Thursday and Friday, keep a close eye on the forecast!

Weather models currently show the Stateline in the warm sector of the storm, so much of the precipitation would fall as rain. However, if the storm comes in early enough on Thursday, temperatures may still be at or below freezing, so some freezing rain is possible. However, temperatures look to warm quickly on Thursday, so any icy threats would be short-lived. By Friday, the colder air moves in, causing either snow to mix into the rain, or snow to take over completely by Friday night. Accumulations look to stay light for now, but there still is enough wet and/or slushy weather to slow traffic down on Friday.

The bigger impacts may be to the north into north-central Wisconsin and Minnesota. Heavy amounts of snow may fall from northern Iowa to northern Wisconsin, which may have major impacts on travelers heading north or west. Keep tabs on the forecast with the 13 Weather Authority if you are traveling in these directions later this week for the latest snow forecast for these areas. At this time, the snow amounts are still up in the air, thanks to the path of the storm still evolving.

No matter where you are after this storm moves through, much, much colder air is coming in this weekend and lasting into next week. Highs in the teens to 20's are possible over the weekend, with Christmas Day on Monday possibly staying in the single digits for highs. Be ready for a major cool down coming for the holiday!

We'll have updates throughout the week leading up to this storm for the Midwest between Thursday and Friday.

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner