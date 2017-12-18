Rockford convenience store robbed

Rockford police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store Monday.

Police say the robbery happened on the 3200 block of Auburn St. Police did not name the store. According to officers, a woman came into the store with a bandana covering her face. She allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

Investigators say the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect ran away. No further details about the suspect or crime were given.