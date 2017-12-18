Gas prices dip down ahead of holiday travel

If you have greeting cards to send this holiday, you better do it soon.
Tomorrow is the deadline if you want them delivered by Christmas. The deadline for priority mail to arrive by Christmas is December 20th.
Priority mail express is December, 22nd.
This is the busiest of the year for the U.S Postal service. The postal office expects to deliver nearly three billion pieces of first-class mail this week alone. That includes holiday cards.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.