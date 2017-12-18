Gas prices dip down ahead of holiday travel

Lower gas prices provide an early Christmas gift for drivers.
The price of gas has steadily dropped in recent weeks.
Gasbuddy.com says this week Rockford saw another dip of four cents per gallon. The average price for regular unleaded sits at $2.38.
Experts say the country as a whole is seeing the lowest gas prices in 110 days. They add prices should continue to drop as demand decreases and inventories grow.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.