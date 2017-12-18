Winnebago County Clerk weighs in on future of office after resignation

A big announcement out of the Winnebago County Clerk office today.

After 11 years leading the office, Margie Mullins says she's stepping down in January of 2018.

"Time to say bye-bye and close the book and say thanks for the memories," said Mullins.Mullins had announced earlier this year she would not run for re-election.

However it wasn't until Monday she said she was leaving her position 11 months early.

So, what does that mean for the county?

"What we're going to look for over the next 10 or 11 months is a caretaker, an appointee to fill the position, to continue to deliver good service to the community, while we let the election process play out," said County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

Mullins' departure also comes at a time where big changes could come to the county clerk's office.

In the upcoming March primary, voters will not only decide who should take over that office, they'll also decide whether the clerk's office should combine with the recorder's.

"That's a structural discussion, that's about the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years," said Haney.

Haney says combining the offices is more efficient and saves tax payer money, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

In a previous interview with 13 WREX, Winnebago County Recorder Nancy McPherson voiced her concerns saying the two offices have nothing in common.

"My fear is with this consolidation is services...services that would be lost, services that would be put to the bottom of the barrel," said McPherson.

With Mullins on her way out, she had less to say about the possible consolidation, except its success depends on the person who takes her place.

"If they just sit back and let it happen, not much is going to happen. If they decide to be more aggressive with that.. there might be some good things that come out of it," said Mullins.

Haney says the county board will appoint someone to replace Mullins until the election.

It will not be any of the candidates for the position but it must be a democrat.

