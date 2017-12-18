UPDATE: Wrongfully terminated Rockford officer to get $700,000 in settlement

UPDATE: Rockford Police Officer Oda Poole is set to collect $700,000 for his wrongful termination from the police department.

That's according to the city of Rockford. It says the money will be paid out over four years of Poole's worker's compensation claim. But that's not the only agreement in his settlement. Poole will also retire from the department in good standing after he successfully completes a 40-hour certification course and firearm certification. He'll be on administrative leave until that certification is complete. The city expects him to finish the course in two to three weeks.

Other terms of the settlement include keeping Poole and his family on the City's health insurance for 10 years and having the City deposit more than $41,000 into his pension fund to reimburse him for the time he was wrongfully terminated.

Poole was fired from the force in 2011 when the police department said Poole was no longer fit for duty after a fitness evaluation. However, in 2012, an arbitrator ruled he was fired without just cause. Poole has been on paid administrative leave since.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rockford Police Officer Oda Poole might soon be back on the force after he and the city reach a settlement in his wrongful termination, according to the City of Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer.



This was first reported Sunday by our media partners at the Rockford Register Star.



Poole was fired by former Rockford Police Chief Chet Epperson back in 2011, something that's ignited litigation from both sides since.



Two years before that, Poole was involved in a controversial shooting death of Mark Anthony Barmore. On Aug. 24, 2009, Barmore, 23, was shot and killed during an incident with Poole and Officer Stan North inside the basement of a daycare at Kingdom Authority International Ministries. Barmore was on the run from the officers and tried hiding in a boiler room near the church daycare. An independent review of Poole and North's actions found they were justified in the shooting, but made mistakes. In March 2016, the city was found liable for damages in the Barmore shooting, awarding $30,000 to the children in the day care, $15,000 and $45,000 to two other witnesses.



Poole's firing came in 2011, the police department said Poole was no longer fit for duty after a fitness evaluation. However, in 2012, an arbitrator ruled he was fired without just cause. Poole has been on paid administrative leave since.



Meyer says a typical remedy for a police officer who has been wrongfully terminated is reinstatement and typically also includes a financial "make whole" award that includes back pay, lost overtime and reimbursement for other expenses incurred as a result of the termination.



Meyer tells 13 News he can not release details of the settlement, but it will be presented to Rockford City Council tonight. If accepted, more information will be released to the media.