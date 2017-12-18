Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

Employees at a Dollar General in Rockford are held at gunpoint during a robbery Monday afternoon.

Rockford Police say two men wearing hoodies came into the store located at 1405 Kishwaukee around 12:30.

While they were in the store, officers say the two suspects took out guns and told store employees to empty out the cash drawers.

Police report the two suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading west through the store's parking lot.

The incident is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.