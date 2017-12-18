UPDATE: Amtrak that derailed was making first high-speed run

UPDATE: An Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, killing six people, was going more than 80 mph (129 kph) about one-quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) before it entered a curve where the speed limit was much lower.



A track chart prepared by the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the maximum speed drops from 79 mph (127 kph) to 30 mph (48 kph) for passenger trains just before the tracks curve to cross Interstate 5.



Train 501 left the tracks Monday on the I-5 overpass. More than 50 people were hospitalized.



The chart, dated February 7, 2017, was submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration in anticipation of the start of passenger service along a new bypass route that shaves 10 minutes off the trip between Seattle and Portland.



A website that maps location and speed using data from Amtrak's train tracker app shows the train was going 81.1 mph (129 kph) just before it derailed on the overpass.



It wasn't clear how fast the train was moving when it derailed.

UPDATE: The Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle and killed multiple people was making its first run as part of a higher speed service that local authorities had warned could be dangerous.



Transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds using data from the railroad's train tracker app, says Train 501 was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment Monday.

The state Department of Transportation posted information about the $180.7 million project online that says the maximum speed along that stretch of track is 79 mph.

The new route was designed to speed up service by removing passenger trains from a route along Puget Sound that's bogged down by curves, single-track tunnels and freight traffic.

The mayor of Lakewood, Washington, a city along the route, predicted a deadly crash. But Don Anderson thought it'd involve a fast-moving train hitting a car or pedestrian at a crossing.

UPDATE: Officials are now reporting multiple fatalities aboard the Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle earlier this morning. An exact number of deaths and injuries has not been reported at this time.

An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and authorities say "injuries and casualties" were reported.

The train derailed about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle before 8 a.m. Monday, spilling at least one train car on to busy Interstate 5.

Washington state authorities say falling train cars struck vehicle on the roadway causing multiple motorists to be injured. No fatalities of motorists were reported.



The Pierce County Sheriff's office says in a tweet that the train was heading south bound and that there were "injuries and casualties," but no numbers were immediately available.



All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

Chris Karnes was on the train Amtrak train that derailed south of Seattle, three or four cars back from the front.



Karnes told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday morning that he was "not sure what got hit."



He was unhurt and is now near the medical tents set up in a median area between north- and sound-bound Interstate 5, just south of DuPont, Washington.