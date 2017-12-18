Thurgood Marshall Middle School scores highest in PARCC tests in Illinois

Thurgood Marshall Middle School has the highest composite score in Illinois on the 2017 state standardized tests, according to Rockford Public Schools.

Students in the Gifted Academy in 5th through 8th grades outperformed all other 5th through 8th graders in the state of Illinois. Results are from the composite scores on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC test, according to district officials. Marshall students increased their achievement scores year over year, as more students moved from the "met expectations" category to the "exceeded expectations" category.

Approached Expectations Met Expectations Exceeded Expectations 2015 11% 58% 30% 2016 8% 58% 33% 2017 6% 61% 33%

RPS 205 compared grade levels to grade levels using information from the Illinois Report Card, which was released Oct. 31.

94 percent of students at Thurgood Marshall middle school met or exceeded expectations on the PARCC test, while 17 percent of students in Rockford Public Schools as a whole met or exceeded expectations. 34 percent of students statewide met or exceeded expectations, according to the Illinois Report Card.

The school district credits data from the Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP test, to the high scores. The test, which students take three times each school year, measures growth, drive instruction and helps students set personal goals. The school has been using MAP tests for 5 years, while the rest of RPS 205 is in its second year of using the tests. Thurgood Marshall Middle School also says the hard work from teachers and students put forth.

Testing to see if students are eligible for the Gifted Academy is on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. for students in grades K-3. Make-up testing is on Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m., for students currently in grades K-9. Summer testing is on Thursday, June 21 at 9 a.m., for students in grades K-9. All Kindergarten students are screened for the Gifted Academy between October and December each year at all elementary schools.