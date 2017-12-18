Winnebago County clerk resigns from elected position

Winnebago County Clerk Margie Mullins is resigning, leaving her elected position open.

In a letter dated Dec. 15, Mullins said, "This has been a very difficult decision for me, but for personal reasons I will be stepping down. Working for the County and being the County Clerk has been very rewarding.”

According to Winnebago County officials, Mullins' last day will be Jan. 31. Her term expires after the Nov. 2018 general election. She has already announced she would not be seeking a fourth term. Four candidates will be on the ballot for the March 20 primary.

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney released the following statement about Mullins' resignation.

“Clerk Mullins has been professional, impartial, and deeply committed to serving our community," Haney said. "Although she was not seeking re-election and a new clerk will be elected in November of 2018, I am sad to see her go early. She has been a good partner to me as Chairman and to the County Board. On behalf of a grateful board, county, and community, I wish Margie and her family the very best in the future.”

Haney said he will not appoint a candidate to fill the Winnebago County clerk position. He said his goal is to keep the appointment process separate from the upcoming election. The chairman will recommend an appointee for approval by the county board. The appointed clerk will serve until the county elects a new clerk in November.

Those who wish to be considered for appointment need to submit a letter of interest by Jan. 15, addressed to Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney, 404 Elm St., Rm 533, Rockford IL 61101 or to boardoffice@wincoil.us. To apply, applicants must provide a cover letter, resume, proof of residency, voter registration and evidence of Democratic party affiliation. Names of applicants will be made available to the public.

