Rockford Fire investigating condemned house fire

A vacant house fire goes up in flames in Rockford Monday morning.

Rockford fire says the call came in just before 4am at 2720 Arthur Ave.

The building was condemned at the time so no one was in the house or hurt during the fire.

Also, there was no damage to surrounding properties.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials say a demolition crew will be called in to tear down what remains of the house after the investigation is complete.