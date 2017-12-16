Conservation Police hand out over 1800 citations for busiest deer harvest season in state history

Illinois just wrapped up it's busiest deer hunting season which saw hunters harvest more than 80,000 deer but it also saw a lot of citations thrown at hunters.

Conservation police handed out over 1800 citations and warnings from November 13th to December 4th. In all there where 831 tickets issued by officers and 971 written warnings. Police also seized 16 firearms - various deer and hunting related items 2 vehicles and drug paraphenelia.

Officers began stricter enforcement of illegal hunting and poaching.