Teen dies after a 4-car wreck on 1-88

A teen is dead after a four-car wreck on I-88.

It happened near route 47 around 10:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police say 19-year-old Samuel Gradman from Northbrook was killed.

Investigators say Gradman didn't yield to construction equipment and hit another car. That car set off a chain reaction, hitting two more cars that were parked at the time.

The three other people involved in the wreck were not seriously hurt. It remains under investigation.