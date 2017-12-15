Teen dies after a 4-car wreck on 1-88

A teen is dead after a four-car wreck on I-88.
It happened near route 47 around 10:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police say 19-year-old Samuel Gradman from Northbrook was killed.
Investigators say Gradman didn't yield to construction equipment and hit another car. That car set off a chain reaction, hitting two more cars that were parked at the time.
The three other people involved in the wreck were not seriously hurt. It remains under investigation.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.