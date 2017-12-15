Regional Planning Council aims to boost the success of the stateline region

When it comes to making this region successful, local leaders say times are changing.

"We compete not as counties against other counties, or cities against other cities. But we're going to have to compete in this new world regionally. That's how we're viewed and that's world in which we're living and competing in for talent and opportunities," says Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney.

Which is why Boone and Winnebago counties, along with a few other municipalities have formed a Regional Planning Council. Those agencies were brought together thank to the Rockford Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

"A municipality is not going to make major strides forward on economic development or planning unless they're coordinated or working with their partners in other municipalities and other counties," says Haney. "As we go forward we're thinking strategically."

The group met for the first time on Thursday. On top of the different municipalities, groups like Northern Illinois University, the Rockford Park District, and Rock Valley College were there.

"Just being at the same table, it sounds simple, but it doesn't always happen," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says the RPC has already brought millions of dollars to the city through its grant writing.

"During tough budget times I can't afford t have a grant writer on staff, solely have that be their job."

At the end of the day leaders are hoping this helps the region get on the same page. Developing the best practices that will hopefully equal a more efficient region, running on fewer dollars.

"The way I see it is it's a cost saver for governments, it helps us get better aligned," says McNamara. "I can sit here and talk about it and cheerlead for workforce development but if I'm not partnering with RVC and Winnebago County and RAEDC and we're not getting our educational partners aligned, I really can't do anything."

The RPC is hoping to meet as a whole every other month.

