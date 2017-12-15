High school hoops Friday roundup - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

High school hoops Friday roundup

Posted:

Friday marked the final full slate of NIC-10 games before teams break for holiday tournaments. Here's a look at scores from around the area.

NIC-10 BOYS

East 72, Auburn 51

Boylan 61, Belvidere 56

Harlem 59, Guilford 52

Hononegah 51, Freeport 42

NIC-10 GIRLS

East 73, Auburn 57 (Erin Stroberg 30 pts, 26 rebs in win)

Hononegah 57, Rock Falls 26 (Sterling Shootout Tournament)

NON-CONFERENCE

Rockford Christian 71, South Beloit 51 (boys)

Rockford Christian 58, South Beloit 25 (girls)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.