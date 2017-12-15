High school hoops Friday roundup

Friday marked the final full slate of NIC-10 games before teams break for holiday tournaments. Here's a look at scores from around the area.
NIC-10 BOYS
East 72, Auburn 51
Boylan 61, Belvidere 56
Harlem 59, Guilford 52
Hononegah 51, Freeport 42
NIC-10 GIRLS
East 73, Auburn 57 (Erin Stroberg 30 pts, 26 rebs in win)
Hononegah 57, Rock Falls 26 (Sterling Shootout Tournament)
NON-CONFERENCE
Rockford Christian 71, South Beloit 51 (boys)
Rockford Christian 58, South Beloit 25 (girls)
