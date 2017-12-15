Local groups spreads Rockford Acts of Kindness

A group of young people in Rockford are paying it forward with "Rockford acts of kindness."

"The point of the campaign was trying to instill happiness and kindness throughout Rockford," Rockford Christian Youth Theater volunteer, Karen Anderson said.

What started as a service project for Christian Youth Theater, out of Rockford, has grown into a permanent social media campaign. These students have been paying it forward, whether buying a coffee for someone, or leaving $5.00 dollars in a library book. The youth group says the goal is for people to continue paying it forward for others.

If you'd like to pay it forward or if someone pays it forward to you, post about it with the hashtag #rockfordactsofkindness.