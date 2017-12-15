RPS 205 bus driver retires after 35 years

A veteran bus driver with the Rockford School District is about to make her final pick-ups.

A retirement party was held for Jill Winger. For 35 years she has taken students to and from school. When not behind the wheel, she has also trained nearly 1,000 RPS bus drivers.

She says she won't necessarily miss the early mornings, but she will miss her co-workers.

"The body of bus drivers here is fabulous," Jill Winger said.

"They just love their kids, and they love the job."