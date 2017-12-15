Albertus Airport leaders want $1.1 million to revamp access road

Tim Mickel says he travels more miles in the sky than on the road.

"I fly probably about 20,000 miles and drive 8,000 miles a year," Mickel says.

And after 45 years of using the Albertus Airport -- Mickel and airport leaders say an upgrade to the airport's access road could be beneficial. That's because right now Darrel Janssen, the airport operations manager, says there is no direct path from where planes land to the road leaving the facility. They also say it could spur economic development in that area.

"We're trying to attract other businesses to be able to locate on the airport -- possibly from surrounding states or areas that are looking to locate back this direction," Janssen says.

But, Janssen says they need the extra cash to do it. That's why they're asking the city for roughly $100,000. It's a boost they say will qualify them for a million dollar grant from the state to get that done.

"This particular grant is for state and local project is only from state money and then we have to match 10 percent by the local city," Janssen says.

However, Freeport's City Manager Lowell Crow says while he's in favor of anything that could spur economic development, he wants more research to be done in that area before approving the funding. To do that, he says he's polling local manufacturing companies to gauge airport use -- something Janssen says the state estimates roughly 20-thousand operations per year.

"Airports that of this size, we're busier than most of them. Our flight school is going better than quite a few of them," Janssen says. "Our corporate traffic is going better than quite a few of them."

Crow says a vote on that funding likely won't come until February.