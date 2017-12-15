Seasonal flu widespread in 12 states, including Wisconsin

Seasonal flu activity is increasing in the United States.

The latest flu report from the Centers for Disease Control states that the flu is now widespread in twelve states. Regional activity was reported in 26 states and Puerto Rico. Earlier this week, the CDC published a new, higher estimate of the number of people in the world who may die from influenza.

Which could be up to 646,000 per year. Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from the flu virus is to get vaccinated.

Experts say everyone six months of age and older should receive a yearly flu shot.