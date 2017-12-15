Man arrested for hiding body of woman found dead at South Beloit Gas station

A Beloit man is arrested and charged with hiding a corpse after investigators determine a woman found dead at a gas station didn't die there.

Marco A. Rodriguez, 50, allegedly brought Nakiela A. Thompson, 27, of Milwaukee to the Road Ranger gas station in South Beloit after she had already died, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

A truck driver found Thompson's body near his semi-trailer at the gas station on Gardner Road in South Beloit on Nov. 1 around 1 p.m. Since then, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office detectives investigated Thompson's death by speaking to her friends in the Beloit area.

On Thursday, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office were interviewing Rodriguez when he told detectives that he didn't kill Thompson but he did move her body from Huebbe Parkway in Beloit to the gas station, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators searched the two locations and at 6 p.m. Thursday, arrested Rodriguez for hiding a corpse.

The cause of Thompson's death is under investigation and the Winnebago County Coroner is not ruling out foul play.

Rodriguez will be in court on Monday.